Main, the brother of Aaron Maine, lead singer of Porches, and previous bass player for Frankie Cosmos, is a Brooklyn-based electronic indie artist.

Main chose to forge his own path making music that combines 80s synths with dreamlike melodies and smooth R&B rhythms. The result is the soft-groove-like sounds you can hear on Main’s latest track Simple, the first single from Main’s forthcoming debut solo album.

Simple is the tale of a couple who want to keep their simple no-strings relationship - vocals echoing amongst the soft electronics, seemingly reflecting the intangibility of a relationship wrestling against putting down any roots.

There is an easy-going feel here - the music capturing a sense of a love that you don't want to end, but that you fear wouldn't survive the transition into something more grounded. Main's vocals combine with the Simple's melodies and and male-female vocal harmonies feel like a couple trying to figure out just who they are.

Check out Simple below and look out for Main’s debut album this summer.