Drumline is the second single from Lo, a determined and self-driven Nashville artist focused on creating American bubblegum pop with a hint of K-Pop.

The track itself shines like neon - this is very much the territory of aural lip gloss, neon sun block and glitter in your hair. Lo’s vocals boast sass and confidence against a backdrop of gloriously smooth melodies. And the drumline the song is named after - a rapid scattered rhythm that feels like a halftime marching band playing just for Lo - is one of those perfect pop moments.

Lo’s original calling was one of dance. The first in her family to go to college, she got there on a dance scholarship, and now choreographs all of her live shows. Having felt the pressure to choose something like a safe business career Lo ultimately found the pull of music too much. Having got into publishing she ended up writing for other artists full time.

When it came to making her own music Lo found she couldn’t afford to pay producers to help record her demos, so she instead spend the last $200 in her bank account to buy Logic and taught herself how to produce her own music.

Lo’s experience dancing through college plays directly into the inspiration for Drumline:

“Drumline was heavily inspired by my collegiate dance career in the SEC. One of my all time favorite dance performances was a championship game in a stadium filled with 98,000 people where we danced alongside an actual drumline. Many of the metaphors and imagery of the song were drawn from that magical halftime moment! “I hope this new single can serve as a bombastic reminder to fully celebrate joy and love when you find it, as we often take them for granted. And... I hope it makes you want to dance!”

