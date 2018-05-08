Both Ariana And The Rose and Roosevelt have been firm favourites of mine for a while, so it is no surprise that this new remix of Airana’s heartbreaking track Love You Lately by Roosevelt is already one of my favourite tracks from this year.

The original track is a collaboration between Ariana And The Rose and LA R&B/electro duo RKCB and it is the kind of track that just seems a little too heartfelt to exist. Here is a beautiful pop record about the slow disfunction of a relationship in gradual collapse.

Released in partnership with Kitsuné, this remix by Roosevelt adds a warm Mediterranean sun kissed treatment to the track, and turns it into the kind of heartbreaking house record I just can’t resist. The vocals get an appropriate amount of space whilst Roosevelt focuses on adding a slinky beat and a little of his trademark sparkle. It’s both beautiful and devastating at the same time.