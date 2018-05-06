Cat & Mouse is the kind of robotic-funky-shit I can really get behind. Big fat funk bass lines, big crashing rhythms that feel a little Jurassic in nature, lyrics like gunfire. This is a little bit special.

Bob Lemon is apparently an ex professional equestrian... I guess that means he rode horses? Anyway, ultimately Lemon traded his horse for a tuba and the result is the kind of jazz/funk/electro feast you can experience here.

Hailing from a small town outside of Detroit, Cat & Mouse sees Lemon team up with Chicago-based singer-songwriter Co-Stanza, who provides a vocals here that bubble along beneath the surface of this track, a little like bubbles inside a beer glass. The resulting track is great - catchy as hell and so damn funky.

I can neither visually represent Bob Lemon, nor can I represent his jazz/funk/electro noise. So instead I bring you a picture of a horse. This horse is here to remind you of love. Check out Cat & Mouse below.