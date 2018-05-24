Having already received praise in their homeland of Norway, Are You Having Fun Yet are poised to receive much wider attention.

In line with the release of their eponymously titled debut album, Are You Having Fun Yet have unveiled Lads Prayer, a new song taken from that album. The sound here is akin to the Beach Boys gone shoe gaze. Vocal harmonies combine with persistent, dreamlike melodies to create a sound that feels like surfing on memories.

The album Are You Having Fun Yet was record at Taakeheimen Lydrike by Morten Øby (The Lionheart Brothers, PRTLVX). It is out now via Koke Plate.