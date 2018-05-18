Following on from his debut Someone’s EP last autumn, Be In Love / Years is a new double A-side out today from New Zealand artist BAYNK.

BAYNK specialises in creating sensual textures and layering electronic elements together to creative emotive music that blends technology with humanity. Both tracks on this new release capture a sense of wonder and emotional vulnerability.

The first track, Be In Love, features a lovely rhythmic robotic feel - clicks, something like a brief blast of brass, an electronic pop. None of it can be placed - it is like the percussive motion of this track is part found sounds, part electronically generated. On this clean and crisp feeling layer we get melancholic piano, intense synth melodies and gentle vocals. It’s complex yet instantly catchy.

Years is similar, but features the gentle embrace of softly layered keyboards, vocal samples and a warm feeling bass line beneath BAYNK’s hushed falsetto. Densely layered, the track still manages to retain a sense of lightness - the flash of a half-remembered memory, or a brief moment of a emotional clarity before your day clouds everything out.