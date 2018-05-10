LOWWS represents something of a departure for Mushroom People, who had previously tended towards the melancholic.

Standing for “Lights on when we sleep”, LOWWS is a gently swaying song in praise of your partner - the person who will help when things don’t go quite the way you planned.

There is a buoyant summer feel to this record in the snap of the drum track, the gentle melodies and the vocal harmonies. The band also threw a lot in here - a sample of a cat and a radio announcement in Korean, spoken by one of the band member’s roommates.

