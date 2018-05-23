Long time BlackPlastic.co.uk favourite, Lyves is back with another slice of dramatic soul.

Following a stint supporting Coldplay on their European tour and her 2017 EP Like Water, Lyves is back with new project Eight Rooms. For 2018 the musician, real name Francesca Bergami, is focused on releasing eight new songs over an eight month period. Each song is to be combined with a video from a different director with the aim of exploring human emotion as told through personal narratives.

Describing the series, Francesca says:

“My intent for this series is to unravel emotions that are so often buried. Many of the emotions are representative of healing, and in turn, growing. By bringing them to light, I hope to illustrate how interconnected we are as humans and how universal emotions can be, no matter how different they may seem on the surface.”

The first entry in this series is Still, written by Francesca and produced by JNTHN Stein, and it is exactly the sort of beautiful record fans of the artist will be familiar with. Lyves’ vocals soar over a restrained musical palate that culminates in a beautiful chorus.

Check out Still below: