SHY Martin is the pseudonym of Swedish musician Sara Hellstrom, a musical an who has written with established artists like Kygo and The Chainsmokers but is now transitioning into an artist in her own right.

From her debut EP, Overthinking, comes Just A Little Longer. It’s a gentle electronic pop record full of the sort of bubbling excitement that comes with intense feelings of the kind of love that feels hard to give up on. The song itself sees Hellstrom plead for a bit more time and another chance in a relationship that may not have quite found it’s groove but still feels too good to let go.

There is a beautiful urgency to this song that I find hard to resist. The vocals and music building to a determined climax as SHY Martin tries to win us over.

Check out Just A Little Longer below and look out for the EP Overthinking in all the usual places.