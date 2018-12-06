In My Mind is a surprise end-of-year release from Du Tonc, a collaboration between Matthew Haynes (AKA Mighty Mouse) and Matt Van Schie (of Van She). Whilst they haven’t appeared on these pages with a standalone release since 2015’s Animals, they have been a fairly regular feature of Eskimo Recordings’ long-running colour Collection series (Orange & Yellow, to name two).

Ahead of a planned album release in 2019, Du Tonc have released this collaboration with Vania, who features heavily on the duo’s debut album. Vania wrote her vocals to match the cinematic 80s feel of Du Tonc’s music and they were impressed at just how good the resulting track was:

“It was a pure joy writing with Vania, when we sent her the music we were blown away with what she came back with, and we knew we had to release it.”

The result is a sweeping melancholic love song - alien yet emotionally alive. Check out In My Mind below: