Following singles Sky, Coins and Elephant Heart (which appeared on BlackPlastic back in August), Raindear is back with another piece of glittering electronic glam pop with World Below.

World Below is instantly recognisable as Raindear’s work - analogue-sounding electronics shifting beneath swirling and sultry vocals whilst a throbbing bass line kicks things up a gear

Raindear is the musical persona of Swedish artist Rebecca Bergcrantz. Raised by parents known on the jazz and classical music scene, Bergcrantz quickly absorbed as much music as possible from a young age and released her debut album in 2016.

The focus World Below is losing yourself and briefly feeling above everything, as described by Raindear: