Sometimes you get caught in a moment and something happens and it’s like you just pricked your finger or stubbed your toe. Only the pain you feel isn’t physical, it’s emotional.

Sasha’s new single Ouch! captures that experience perfectly. With a melody that rattles along like a absent minded lover it all comes to a crashing stop at the point where Sasha deadpans the line, “Ouch! That hurt more than it should... Ouch! That hurt more than I thought it would.”

In her own words, Sasha describes the feeling that inspired Ouch!:

“It’s about knowing deep down that a situation is eventually going to hurt you, but seeing things through rose-tinted glasses at the time. And then kicking yourself when everything goes to shit because you saw it coming from the start. Tragic!”

The track manages to recreate that dizzy feeling of getting carried away with something - cinematic synths swirling around beautifully, yet ultimately shown up for their dramatic lack of realism when contrasted to the song’s chorus.