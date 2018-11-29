Armadilla is the latest single from Kitzl and on it she creates a weird tripped out piece of frantic pop music that feels like things slipping through your fingers.

Kitzl is focused on creating electronic soundscapes that leverage found sounds - gates, pottery and branches - and weaves them into something akin to pop. The result manages to be instantly infectious and yet weird and woozy. Backwards sounds, hollow drums... its alien and strange, the multiple layers of overdubbed vocals depicting a mind wrestling with multiple divergent thoughts at once.

The video fits the music perfectly - Kitzl somehow perfectly lit by headlights, looking like she is in daylight against a pitch black sky. Backwards footage and weird symbolism provide the visuals whilst she repeats the refrain “I don’t ever wanna see you again”. You have to wonder just what this person did. The result is innocent and yet threatening - perhaps the sound of innocence pushed over the edge.