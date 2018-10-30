For those that care, my favourite spreadsheet function is the simple if statement. It’s both remarkably simple, and remarkably powerful. I don’t think there’s a problem in life that can’t be solved by nesting infinite if statements within one another. =if(NOT(this=love),I don’t know what is,tell me what it is).

That’s a freebie, just on me. The sumif formula may lack the pure Swiss Army Knife utility of the lowly if statement, but it sure gets the job done fast, and for that reason it was always my second most favourite spreadsheet tool.

SUMif is musician Steph Wells, who was raised in LA on Sheryl Crow and pop punk. Presumably this means the music of Sheryl Crow, rather than an actual diet dependent on the nutritional value of Crow. Having taken in a music business course in New York City at NYU, and then moving on to Nashville to practice songwriting, Wells is now in SF. And it is from the multifaceted city of SF that she brings us her beautiful, emotional dance pop.

And Know You is beautiful, emotional dance pop about being lost inside someone. In SUMif’s words:

“Know You is about being captivated by another person is a totally new way. It’s the type of attraction where in it you discover new things about yourself that make you feel alive.”

Breathless and excited and lost, SUMif delivers Know You like someone who can’t wait to see where a particular person takes them next. Sometimes love feels like it can make the impossible seem possible. Nothing matters, not even reality, when you make me feel like this. Except formulas obviously. Because without those the spreadsheets wouldn’t work and I’d have to add up all the ways I love you manually.

And how much do I love you? Well let’s just say I’m getting a #DIV/0 error.