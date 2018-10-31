Huge synths and hooks abound on this new jam from Scottish dark pop duo Love Sick.

The seeds were sewn for Love Sick when Julie divulged her love for singing to now bandmate Shaun at a work Christmas party when they both worked at the same life insurance call centre. A chance encounter at Glasgow station followed a few weeks later, ultimately leading to them coming together to make music.

Following on from their previous single Fever, a song inspired by Michael Jackson, Medusa takes it’s inspiration from the mythic Greek legend. The chorus’ main vocal hook betrays the pain that we all feel at times, vocalist Julie crying out “You cut my head off and ask if I’m okay”.

Describing the song’s origins, the duo explained:

“The song came about after Julie had been reading about the Greek mythological story of Medusa - the goddess cursed to become a monster with hair made of snakes who could turn people to stone for just looking at her. Medusa was essentially an unfortunate cursed victim of circumstance. We became obsessed with her story and wanted to re-imagine it in a modern context - determination against all odds and remaining positive even if life isn’t going the way you planned.”

Check out Medusa below. Love Sick’s No Sleep EP is due out on 16 November via B3SCI Records.