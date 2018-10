Made Of Mine is a slinky piece of UK Garage influenced basement dance music that tugs on my 90s nostalgia but brings it right up to date. If you’ve ever lost it to Storm Queen you will likely appreciate the raw, soulful sound Gold Fir creates here.

Vocals come from Ms Ray and she appropriately channels UK R&B and Garage with a lyric that speaks to feelings of control, sexuality and breaking rules in a relationship. It’s a straight-forward, honest and sassy.