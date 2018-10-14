Rynn is Ohio-based singer-songwriter Kathryn Kempthorne and she has been experimenting with electronic music ever since she purchased her first synthesiser at the age of 14. Having scored over eight million Spotify streams with the song Islands from her debut EP Nightfires, Rynn is set to make waves when she unveils her second EP in the coming months.

In My Head, taken from the forthcoming EP, is a song about trying to understand a previous relationship - looking at the reality of the experience and what went wrong, rather than just focusing on the romanticised version that tends to get stuck in our memory.

On In My Head Rynn’s vocals alternate between higher pitched, high stakes emotion and the reassured and determined central line of “It’s all in my head”. She rattles off the compromises that existed in her relationship, as if to remind herself they existed. With layered synths and vocal harmonies, Rynn has created a piece of music that feels beautifully vulnerable.