Following up on their wonderful single Nebula, LA duo LightHouse are back taking inspiration from another duo with new single Bonnie & Clyde.

Depicting the titular criminal pair, the song actually draws from the recent Aaron Sorkin directorial debut, Molly’s Game, about the infamous poker game runner Molly Bloom. The song describes the feeling we get as the audience, drawn in by the success we see on the screen and left feeling compelled to keep watching her every move.

Combining a wild jazz funk section and soft vocal harmonies, LightHouse have once again created a track that feels experimental and unique yet is catchy and accessible.