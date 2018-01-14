Electronic pop duo Young Galaxy are back with a new single in advance of their new independent album, Down Time.

Under My Wing is a breathless track of soft-focused ambience and hushed vocals. The Montreal pair created a sound where the vocals are deliberately obscured and the result is beautifully cinematic and dream-like.

Describing the track Young Galaxy said:

“It’s a song that sleeps during the day and walks the empty streets at night. It’s about the failure of capitalism, the isolation of suburbia, and the drive to discover sensuality, connection, and a spark of life in the face of despair.”

Check out Under My Wing below and look out for Down Time when it gets released on 6 April.