Late Night is the lead single for Pale Grey’s forthcoming album Waves and it’s a dreamy kaleidoscopic track that blends underground MC Serengeti’s dynamic flow with dreamy synths and pleading indie that reminds me of the Cribs. It’s a weird but kind of wonderful combination, and a bold track to announce the album - particularly as this is the only track that features a rap.

The draw for me here is the interplay between those three things - the sung vocals, that Serengeti rap and that otherworldly melody. It’s like being stuck in a crowded room when you don’t feel like you are quite there - sometimes the layers of emotion inside mean you are elsewhere, despite all the energy and motion that surrounds you.

The video for Late Night captures the same feeling of isolation created by the track - check it out below and look out for Waves when it drops on 2 March.