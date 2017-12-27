New year, new you: Motions is the debut release from Luxe For Fun, a two piece who here focus on channeling Sade and Kate Bush-esque pop.

Luxe For Fun are duo Zara Tobias ands Alex Tyrrel who draw on inspiration as diverse as Erykah Badu and Peter Gabriel & Brian Eno. The pair started recording whilst Zara studied for her Masters in Jazz at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and since then they have spent 12-months refining their sound and recording in London and Copenhagen.

Gently swaying, Motions is a gorgeous record that feels like someone nervously coming to terms with their emotions. Describing a relationship that is entering a breakdown, Zara’s vocals pleadingly observing “this feels like a step in the wrong direction”. Production comes Tyrrel and with some subtle drums that gradually emerge from the background, the sound of this debut release has me excited.

Luxe For Fun will be releasing a new track at the start of each month until their debut album drops in April.