Stream: Fool - Refs

I've been on holiday for a week and then swimming deep under the surface of one of the most intense weeks I have experienced in a while. And through that time the idea of writing a blog post has felt like the furthest thing from my mind... Until now!

This new track from Refs, real name Zachary Lipkins, has me moving back into action. Following on from previous single Pain Goes Away, the drums on Fool track barrel along like so many heart beats and breathless moments. With vocals provided by Richard Saunders, the track is one of a series of tracks I have lost myself in recently that feeling like the start of autumn beckoning us in. It has a tender warmth but a raw sadness that tends to come with this season for me.

Describing the track, Zachary says:

"Fool is the heir to Pain Goes Away – it's that two way street of being in a relationship, both sides of the coin, the with and the without"

Check it out above.