This track glides around like a sled on a magic wave of keys. Somehow it sounds like every note getting played at once and yet it is still musical. The aural equivalent of getting Jackson Pollock to paint out your backing track.

Josh Jacobson calls his Music Future Soul, and there is definitely some future in here. His vocals breath hushed life into Fence's harmonies whilst around him we get treated to electronics production and live instrumentation.

Jacobson cites influences including Stevie Wonder, Bill Evans and (yawn?) Bach... And I can definitely hear a little Bill Evans in those glorious keys.

Josh has created his own label, Joshua Tree Records, in partnership with Sony RED Distribution. His debut EP First Light comes in September.