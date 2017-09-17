Working under the pseudonym of Lyves, Francesca Bergami is one of the best artists that I've uncovered as a result of running this blog and I can never resist checking out her latest creations. Holding Back is the first track to come from the London based musician since her debut EP Like Water was released earlier this year.

With the trademark Lyves atmospherics and emotive production, Holding Back is a dramatic and overwhelmed piece of music. The piano refrain that meanders through this track pacing like narrative itself, searching for answers. This is a complex, layered piece that builds to it's string laden conclusion.

Describing the track, Francesca says:

“Holding Back is about the realisation that, although time passes, some things can take a little longer to move through… it’s about the process of letting go.”

This is the first of two songs I've heard that are coming from Lyves over the next few weeks and both are beautiful - look out for Cover Me next month.