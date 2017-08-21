Following up on his single Touch from earlier this year, Haux is back with a new single in Cologne.

As a brief recap, Haux is the artistic pseudonym of Woodson Black, a photographer-turned-musician from the Berkshires. When we last heard something from Woodson he was about to embark on a US and European tour that included a stop in Cologne. Talking about this new song Woodson said:

”I’ve realized there are so many places I haven't seen in the world, so many faces that seem so familiar and yet somehow so far away. I try to imagine their lives and how they differ from my own. I know I'll never really know, but there's something about not knowing that gives me comfort and keeps me eager to see more people and places. “There was a certain magic about Cologne. It struck me as a place that I might've had another life in if I hadn't lived the life I have. When I was back home, off tour, I remembered that feeling and tried to imagine a life there and the story of what might have been”

Cologne is another beautifully melancholic track, dream-like and earthy all at once. Check it out below: