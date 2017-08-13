Malena Zavala is an Argentina born, London based musician and film maker. Her diverse influences span guitar player Blake Mills and Venezuelan American singer / songwriter and visual artist Devendra Banhart together with the likes of Tame Impala and Beach House.

Describing the track, Zavala says:

“Should I Try is a song about fearing the future, and the anxiety that comes with potentially setting yourself up for failure, but then realising that you need to relax. It's not that bad, things will work out”

This is a restrained take on indie soul with a Latin influence that manages to feel both dreamy and grounded.