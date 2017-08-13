Local Natives songwriter, vocalist and pianist Kelcey Ayer is back with the second single from his solo project Jaws of Love and it’s just as exciting as as his last release.

The debut track Jaws of Love, sharing the name with the solo project itself, was a dream-like piece of melancholy. In contrast Love Me Like I’m Gone is a folky ballad with a lot of heart. The piano still forms a central component of this song but the steely guitar gives it a American space race feel the serves to emphasise the song's emotional vulnerability.

The debut Jaws of Love album Tasha Sits Close To The Piano will be out digitally on 22 September via K-Rizzla/House Arrest. A gatefold coloured vinyl release will follow in the UK on 3 November.