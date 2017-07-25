Sunshine Type is the latest single to come from Turnover’s forthcoming third album Good Nature, due for release on 25 August through Run For Cover.

This track is a gloriously laid back hazy summer jam. Whilst Turnover actually hail from Virginia Beach, VA this sounds a lot like Teenage Fanclub woke up in Southern California and just couldn’t resist picking up their instruments.

Talking to The Fader, frontman Austin Getz described the track as:

"a reflection on the illusion of control on any aspect of your life and how it stifles the possibility of what could be. My most successful relationships, best experiences and fortunes, have all been the result of things i didn't plan on, or even was upset about happening at one point. Things I have chased or tried to mould to my own, similarly have fallen short, been a source of distress, or caused me to miss other things that I may have benefited from or enjoyed. I think the idea of any human thinking they know even a tiny bit of the infinite amount of real truth out there is false. Accepting what the natural world puts in front of you and doing your best with it and attempting to see the good side, or all sides, regardless of how it may seem will always provide a lesson and growth, even if it is far removed from the event."

Check out Sunshine Type below: