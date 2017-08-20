Having released their first track last year, duo Zoology are back with Maroon.

Having previously worked on tracks from different parts of the globe, Maroon is the first track where the pair were able to write a song together in the same room. The track hums with a pleasing sense of progressive intimacy - reverb-heavy vocals skipping along the surface of the warm production. The looping guitars and skittering beats wrap around this record in a way that makes it feel like being surrounding in a warming emotional honesty.

Check out Maroon below: