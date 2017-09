Having previously released music as one half of LA duo Made In Heights, Kelsey Bulkin has recently unveiled her debut solo single Andromeda.

Since releasing her last album as part of Made In Heights in 2015 Bulkin has had a baby and begun to focus on her solo material. Andromeda is completely self-produced and shimmers with minimal R&B production - soft synths, shimmering guitar and stark percussion come together to make it a sensual electronic ballad.