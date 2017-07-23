Jaws of Love is the debut release from the Local Natives songwriter, vocalist and pianist Kelcey Ayer's solo project of the same name and it comes from his forthcoming album Tasha Sits Close To The Piano.

The track is a haunting piano-led piece that builds on the work he demonstrated as part of the acclaimed LA five-piece.

Describing the emotional focus for the Jaws of Love project Ayer says:

"I used to think that to write about love, something had to be wrong. I often got my material from pain, or insecurity, or problems - I thought I couldn’t write a good love song because I am in love and it’s going so well. But I’ve grown to realise that even in the most amazing relationships there are turbulent times and misunderstandings that are unavoidable. And that doesn’t mean that anything is doomed, but love is such a complicated thing. The idea of ‘jaws of love’ felt so perfect for this project because it’s all about love’s trials and tribulations."

In tandem with the emotional angle for this solo project the other centre of gravity comes from the piano itself. The title came from Ajey's wife and it describes the couple's dog Tasha. At times the piano sits high in the mix on its own, as here on Jaws of Love, and elsewhere it appears alongside more complex elements - the consistent element is that the piano always plays a major part.

Kelcey Ayer will play his debut solo headline show on 21st September at The Masonic Lodge, Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A. He plans to take his compelling live set to the UK and Europe in Autumn. Tasha Sits Close To The Piano is due out digitally via House Arrest on 22nd September.