Following on from her Retrograde EP earlier this year, and last year’s excellent Supercool, Ariana And The Rose is back with a new track in the form of For Your Love.

For Your Love is a dramatic slice of electronic pop that attempts to capture that feeling of being overwhelmingly in love. Ahead of Ariana’s New York Light And Space event, she describes her anticipation in unveiling the new song:

”I’m so excited to be sharing this song. The whole thing was written as a burst of energy, capturing that feeling when you're totally consumed by a new love. Releasing new music and having our immersive live music party light + space all be shared with the world at once is such an amazing way to be capping off the year"

Inspired by 80s and 90s club culture and seeking to create an interactive experience blurring the boundaries between artist and audience, the Light and Space comes to New York on 16 November having already run successfully in the UK. You can grab tickets here.