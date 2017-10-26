I love this gorgeous dream-like track from Toronto duo Teen Ravine. Steady On is taken from their forthcoming debut album, due out before the end of the year.

The album explores physical and emotional alienation, with one member having recently exited a long-term relationship and the other spent a year confined to a dark room to recover from concussion. There is a bedroom-recorded feel to this, but it also draws of 70s west coast sounds, particularly as that guitar solo bursts through all of the dreamy haze.

Talking about the song the band had this lovely quote as inspiration:

"There’s a bridge over the Don River in Toronto and written above it is the phrase: “This river I step in is not the river I stand in”. You could drive over it a thousand times and miss it. But it’s a really beautiful thing…a subtle reminder that no matter how hard we try to resist it, nothing is permanent, everything is in flux."

Check out Steady On below.