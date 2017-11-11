Back with a follow-up to their track Wanta Be from earlier in the year are UK production duo Without.

Love Liike This continues the pair's preference for wonky spelling and even wonkier soul-influenced electronic dance. Built around a big performance from Scandinavian vocalist Essie, Love Liike This has a real Disclosure feel about it - body music with heart.

Talking about their inspiration record, Without have said:

"We were listening to a lot of funk at the time, guys like Herbie Hancock and Carl Carlton. When writing we also found ourselves putting on a load of 90’s R&B girl groups just for fun, the melodies are so infectious. Those references just naturally found their way into this track and were a perfect spin on our usual style of beat-making. In the early stages of writing this track, we knew we had something special going on, but we didn’t want to rush it – so we just took some time to let it evolve, and when the bass line came through it felt like everything just fell into place."

Without's new single Love Liike This is out now on the duo's own label Peace. Check the video below, or Soundcloud further down.