Back with her second track in as many months, London-based musician Lyves has just unveiled Cover Me, her follow up to the impressive track Holding Back from last month.

Whilst both deal in Lyves’ trademark spacious and emotive soul, Cover Me forges a path into more electronic territory. The heavily trip-hop inspired piano and whiplash percussion style of Holding Back is absent and instead we have thick layers of gently distorted synths, complete with some subtle vinyl crackle. The press release still likens Cover Me to trip-hop, but this feels like to more future looking of the two tracks. And whilst both songs pack a strong emotional core, Cover Me is particularly brooding... I like them both equally.

Discussing the track Lyves, real name Francesca Bergami, says:

“I wrote ‘Cover Me’ around 3 years ago, but it ended up as a lost, unfinished demo until I came across it again by accident this year while writing in Devon. Hearing it after so long re-ignited how I first felt writing it and led me to finish the song. I feel the song speaks about the tug and pull in relationships - that internal conflict that can arise between wanting stability and security vs independence”.

Check out Cover Me below: