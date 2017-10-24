Having previously appeared here last year with both Losing Any Sleep and the Clams Casino produced track Walls, Kent artist Elle Watson is back with a gorgeous new track and video in the form of Glued.

Teamed up with Clams Casino again, Glued reeks of money and class. Watson’s vocals soar against the economical backing work here - gently strummed instruments bask in all the space and reverb you could possibly want. The chorus is undeniably aiming at the mainstream, but with this much restraint it is hard to begrudge Watson the fame she seems set for.

The whole track has a thick, sticky feel to it - Watson singing about being glued together whilst the music itself feels viscus and tactile. No coincidence, says Watson:

“The inspiration for this song was probably triggered by aspects of Clams' original beat. From the start, the musical elements had a heavy, yet gooey vibe to it. It felt heavy and sticky somehow.”

Similarly the video, created by Photographer/Director Haris Nukem, is deep, sticky and close: A mess of bodies writhing to either get loose or get more stuck in.