Taken from Bad Pilot’s new EP, Hybrids, which is out today, The Queen Ann’s Revenge feels like a crescendo of sparks and dreams, the memories of your favourite moments as they slip through your fingers. Busy drum beats clatter, high pitched vocals conjure the same child-like wonder of Arcade Fire at their best, and electronics spinning weirdly out of control.

Queen Ann’s Revenge was recorded in the band’s rehearsal room near Paris, and was inspired by famous female pirates Mary Read and Ann Bonny, depicting them escaping on the ship the Queen Anne’s Revenge. In its depiction of escape, and the idea of running away with treasures and one another, the song is a story of love and freedom. As the vocals cry out their jumbled lyrics, they capture a feeling, a yearning for the dreams we never quite land, “I wanna be lucky, I wanna be lucky too ... wanna make you madly happy next time”.

I feel a little lost in this music... It instinctively makes me want more. To feel more, to love more, to be loved more, to experience more. We only live once, and so I say tie me to the mast, let the waves break me and the sun scorch my face and the seagulls pick at my flesh, for we only have so much time to write our story, and I want mine to last.

Check out Queen Ann's Revenge below, or the full EP as a YouTube playlist here.