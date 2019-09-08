Elodie Rêverie is an Brooklyn native turned LA-based musician. She began writing and producing her own music in just January of this year. Skeleton Castle is a great representation of her talent - a slightly weird, left field pop record about ancestry and history.

As Elodie explains, Skeleton Castle is about her getting in touch with her family history:

“I wrote the lyrics for this song on a songwriting retreat in Scotland when I revisited the ancient ruins of a castle owned by my ancestors I’d previously convinced by family to visit over 10 years ago-the song explores making peace with divorce and growing up. I produced the beat in my hotel room in London after the retreat and recorded vocals the next day at Strongroom.”

Skeleton Castle was mixed by Mark Needham, who is known for his work on Mr Brightside. For me, what makes this record stand out is the catchy essence of the vocals combined with the synth-heavy chorus. As Elodie sings of being at the Skeleton Castle, the electronics combined with this earthy, grungy guitar work to make something that feels both grounded and otherworldly. It’s pop music, but not quite as you know it.