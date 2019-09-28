Reintroduce Me To Your Body is a leftfield piece of folksy pop music about looking for a chance to reconnect with a love, and the work of Philadelphia’s Noa Spott

With production that veers between gentle intimacy and moments of big, cinematic wonder. The song was written about a trip the artist, Noa Spott, took with his partner. Following the trip they spent a period of time away from one another, and the song is about the feeling of strange distance that can open up between two people that are usually so close when they are suddenly physically separated, as Spott explains:

“I wrote Reintroduce Me to Your Body reminiscing on a trip I took out west with my partner. We spent some time apart after the trip and talked about how strange it felt to be separated - almost feeling like we forgot how the other person was.”

Sometimes there is a weird whiplash type feeling, when someone you are usually close to suddenly isn’t there. What did it feel like to hold you close? And are you still real when I can’t feel your presence right here? There is a yearning here in the song, but it is combined with an optimistic feeling. I know you are still real, and we will be together soon enough...

Reintroduce Me To Your Body is Noa Spott’s second single and you can check it out below.