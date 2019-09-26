Thnk U is the latest track from Chicago-raised, LA-based Frogi, and it comes ahead of her new EP, Introvert. It is also the kind of brutally honest and vulnerable song I can’t help but fall for, a song all about the experience of getting stronger because you have to:

“The song Thnk U was the first song I ever wrote for the project. I didn't know it at the time, but it was the song that started this whole adventure. It's a reflective song about the person or people in my life that have really challenged me or hurt me, and how it's molded me into a stronger, wiser, all around better person.”

Thnk U opens with a choral vocal harmony and, but for a gentle electronic chord acting as the track’s bed, it is nearly an a cappella performance. At first blush it feels like a delicate song about loss and moving on, Frogi acknowledging she hurt the subject of the song and it is clear there is a desire for closure. The chorus lays it out bare though - a plain spoken lyric creating the song’s focal moment and surprising with it’s bitterness, “Thank you for fucking me up, cause if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have to fight to get back up”.

As the song builds to its climax, the instrumentation gradually builds - a huge sounding but simple percussion line snaps with fury, and additional layers of vocals add the equivalent of a bass line and melodic atmospherics. Taken in as a whole, it’s an incredible sounding record, full of anger and strength and emotional resilience. Whilst there is anger and hurt here, there is also clearly growth and gratitude.

Check out Thnk U below, and find the full Introvert EP here.