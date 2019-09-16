Following his sellout Singularity tour, electronic music wizard Jon Hopkins has announced his upcoming Polarity tour.

One of the things that always strikes me with Hopkins’ music is his ability to combine both the dramatic, distorted electronic elements of his sound with fragile, delicate and beautiful moments of quiet. His standout album Immunity leant into this contrast, with the first half taking a far more electronic and upbeat approach before plunging into beautifully melancholic and slower second half.

It is this sense of distinct tension that Hopkins intends to explore with his Polarity tour. The show will tether together “the two disparate elements of harsh and fragile in my music,” Hopkins says. “And by going between the two, we’ll hopefully create some profound moments of stillness.”

With Hopkins at times playing a grand piano, he will he joined on stage by a number of additional live musicians. The tour takes in a number of venues across Europe, with London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall playing host on 18 March.

Tickets are available now at jonhopkins.co.uk