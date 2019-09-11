Chitchat are a musical duo from Denver, Colorado, who take inspiration by human interaction and the unspoken moments that often go unnoticed. The band name itself reflects this - an attempt to create a focus on lighthearted introspection focused on everyday connection.

With Right Here, Chitchat sought to write a pop song about love, inspired by a mid-summer night spend falling in love in the backseat of a car parked on the side of the road. Unlike most modern love songs, with Right Here the duo had a unique focus:

“We really wanted to write a feel-good love song that focused less on the physical aspect of falling in love (as so many modern love songs tend to) and instead shift attention toward the ways we change our communication with someone as we begin falling in love.”

That funny moment, when two people both feel something happen but it’s too new to shine a light on... It’s one of the best feelings of connection out there. Sentences that end with “and... and... and...” and conversations that never quite end and feel like they bleed into days.

The resulting song buzzes with analogue electronics and sweet vocals in a way that reminds me of Sylvan Esso. The production work here is impeccable and full of little touches. The deep synths, rhythms that pop and crack with a burst of treble, and a vocal that playfully cuts back and forth, childlike in its unbridled enthusiasm.

Right Here is Chitchat’s first original release. Check it out below.