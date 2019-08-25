Nightmøde is Matt Kass, a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who originally hails from Philadelphia but is now based in East Nashville. Following acclaim and streaming success with previous singles Penthouse Refugees, and The Pressure, Nightmøde is back with this, a new single. A collaborative exercise between Kass and Austin Thomas (who works as Spookyghostboy), Halo is a song about the experience of being in a long distance relationship.

You can feel the experience of uncertainty and inconsistency in the music. The feeling of having someone right with you some of the time, but then being aware of their absence as soon as they are gone. The feeling of not knowing quite what is going on with someone when they aren’t with you, of trying to maintain the emotional tenacity to keep that person in mind... close enough to be in a relationship with them but not so close that they become all you think about.

The sound of Halo is hazy, with a chill wave consistency that feels like be lost in daydreams and not being able to maintain a presence with those physically around you. It’s a slightly heartbreaking record - the sound of things not working, not because they weren’t necessarily to be, but simply because it was too hard to figure them out.