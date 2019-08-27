SUMif blew me away last year with her song Know You, a record that fizzed with the overwhelming feeling of wanting to be completely swallowed whole by a person. The track established Steph Wells as someone for me to keep my eye on, and here she is, back with another dreamy electronic pop record about the unexpected places our feelings can take us.

Where Know You was a record that conveyed the sense of awe another person can instil in you, Drink Yours Too is the opposite - being surprised and disappointed by the person you thought you knew actually turning out to be different.

We live in a world where our relationships take on different dynamics through different mediums. You may find the person from your mundane day job becomes your best friend when you get chatting to them on your phone. You can find yourself falling for the way someone spars on their Twitter account without ever really knowing who they are in their real, day-to-day life.

It’s that warped sense of connection that SUMif tackle here, on a song penned by Wells and Dylan Emmet. As Steph describes:

“This song is about this one time I met someone via Instagram who lived on the other side of the world... we talked and Facetimed for hours for a couple of months, and then I flew from San Francisco to Barcelona for a weekend to meet her... it was a complete fail. no regrets though, I could have spent another 100 hours of my life facetiming/talking with her, but instead I figured it out quickly along with a great story...”

The song itself rides a gentle muted guitar line, which combined with finger clicks manages to create the feeling of excited anticipation. It feels like a journey to meet someone who you already feel in love with the idea of, warm synths hitting you like the heat of Barcelona as you step off the plane.

Sometimes you have to chase what feels right, even if it turns out to be wrong... Love is by definition an experience only made possible by taking risks and putting yourself out there.