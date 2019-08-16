Magdalena Bay are songwriting duo Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. With both of them sharing vocal duties and Lewin handling production, the pair started writing music together in high school, working together to produce pop music as Magdalene Bay back in 2016.

Venice is Magdalena Bay’s latest single and it carries Mica’s hushed vocal along on a gentle groove that sounds a little like melody by clockwork. It is a little spellbinding, shimmering with the kind of breathless easy warmth I can’t resist. I’m not sure where Magdalena Bay actually come from, but Lewin argues “I think this makes us real Californians”, with the Venice in question being Venice Beach, as Tenenbaum explains:

“We wanted it to be a chill indie pop tune with an undercurrent about the world possibly ending. We tried to inject a little weirdness in there. Our own experiences of walking down the Venice Beach boardwalk probably helped with that.”

Check out Venice below.