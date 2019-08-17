FYOHNA’s Lie Down is the kind of sultry pop music that initially feels like a sensual ode to a significant other. As vocalist Katarina Gleicher asks “Who loved you better?”, it feels like a threat, but could just as easily be a rhetorical question... perhaps no-one has the capacity for unconditional love that we hold in ourselves. It’s a view Gliecher puts forward in her experience of the song:

“When I think about the question this song is asking and the answer I get from it, it’s ‘Who loved you better?' I loved me better. No one can hold me like me and no one can love me like me.”

Regardless of who the song is about, the thick, heady production work gives this all a heavy, erotically charged feeling. Distorted bass, powerful drums and overdubbed vocals create the feeling of being swallowed up whole in the music. It’s disorientating, a little like love. It feels emotionally charged and physically dangerous. And that cover art just tips it’s hat at the suggestion that even loving oneself doesn’t have to lack that sense of physical excitement.