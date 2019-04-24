Back in March, I announced that one of the artists I longlisted for the Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition was JacobNeverhill, who impressed me with his emotionally vulnerable and sophisticated sounding R&B.

At the time, the track I based my judging on wasn’t released. Thankfully Jacob has now released that track, Gold, and I wanted to share it with you. What strikes me with this song is how it combines the delicate sound of the guitar work with Jacob’s vocals to create something that feels beautifully put together. The warm bass notes that ride along beneath the surface of this record to give it a real sense of momentum, and the whole thing comes together to create the sense of being a little bit separate from the humdrum every day reality of the world... It gives you the feeling of being so wrapped up in someone that nothing else feels real any more.

Discussing his inspiration, Jacob talks of the impact of being in love with someone and the experience of just focusing on the good in people:

“I wrote this song about loving someone fighting depression, how over time I learnt every detail about them, all the “dark sides” that they don’t show the rest of the world, but through all of that I only ever saw the “Gold”. It’s a mantra that I want to walk with across all encounters with people: only seeing the Gold. So I’m releasing this song hoping that it can really connect with people dealing with similar issues.”

Mental health is something that touches most of us at one time or another, and I certainly know the experience of both seeing the gold, and hoping others do the same.