All But Lost is the new song from Andrea Hamilton, taken from her eighth record, an EP of the same name that is out now.

All But Lost twitches with a sort of positive but restless energy... Like good nerves, some might say. Hamilton’s vocals are caught up within a swirling kaleidoscope of colourful electronic melodies that sound excited and yet fearful.

Andrea has been making music since she was 16, with her work appearing on numerous TV shows, whilst she has collaborated with numerous other songwriters. She has also established herself as a musical philanthropist, performing in partnership with a number of charities and non-profits including The AIDS foundation of Pasadena and Project AK-47, an organisation dedicated to rescuing child soldiers.

Check out the song All But Lost below and look out for the EP wherever you stream your music.