Sucker is the debut single from Tyzo Bloom and it was created in collaboration with Gigi and songwriter Parker. Together they created a record about the difficult realities of love, as encapsulated in the line “I’m a sucker for boys that leave”.

Tyzo Bloom is the musical alias of 27-year-old LA-based producer and songwriter Casey Chen. Describing the record Chen said:

“We wanted to make a song that tapped into the idea of love coming from a place of insecurity and self-doubt. Love shouldn't come from dependency or be a bandaid that tapes over your issues, yet we do this all the time. We wanted to illustrate the very emotion brought upon people when intimacy becomes a test of self worth and desperation.”

Gigi’s vocal perfectly captures that feeling of earnest and frankly well intentioned desperation and Tyzo sets it against carefully constructed melodies and delicate shuffling rhythms. We can’t help what we want, but what we can do is recognise our role in a situation and how we react. Sucker is one of those gentle records that feels beautiful as a result of just how honest it is with itself.