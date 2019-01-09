Talk About It is a new piece of blissful electronic pop music from Superheart, an artist who seems to be set on creating warm, gentle soundscapes that feel a little bit like an embrace from your best friend.

This particular song combines gentle muted guitar work, a catchy and pillow-soft bass line with some dreamlike vocals and the result is a little beautiful. The vocals seem to betray a dissatisfaction in all this pleasantness though... “But we only ever talk about it”, as if, as good as this is, there must be something a little more real here worth fighting for.

Check out Talk About It below, and enjoy getting wrapped up in its sounds.